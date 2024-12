KOCHI: Robbers linked allegedly to the Kuruva gang have been keeping some pockets of Kerala and the state police on edge. Accounts of the violent nature of their crimes have left many puzzled.

An attempt to address this curiosity is currently in the works in Kolkata, West Bengal, in the form of a play detailing the history, life and works of these gangs, without downplaying the dread its members have spread.

Playwright and director Ravi Thykkat said ‘Oru Kuprasidha Gramam - A Notorious Village’ was developed with the help of police officers, who had visited Thiruttu Gramam - the base of the gang - as part of investigations into cases of robbery.

“Even now no outsider is allowed into the village,” Ravi pointed out, adding, “The art of thievery is ingrained in the blood of everyone born into the community.”

He adds, “Thiruttu Gramam, loosely translated into village of thieves, in Tiruchirappalli, has a long history extending to the Chera-Chola period. According to legend, the Kuruva community members even robbed the Chola kings. ‘Oru Kuprasidha Gramam’ tells the story of the village, its residents, their art of robbery, how they pass on the skills to the next generation, and various cases linked to the village.”

Hailing from Palakkad, Ravi, who has won accolades as a playwright, focuses on mega theatre productions staged mainly in West Bengal.

‘Oru Kuprasidha Gramam’ to debut on February 9

“Oru Kuprasidha Gramam will feature nearly 40 artists and will be two hours long. The production will debut on February 9 at Behala Sarat Sadan, one of the largest stages in Kolkata. It will then be performed at 30 more locations in West Bengal with the support of the various Malayali community groups,” he said.

Ravi’s previous theatre productions include Sonagachi, based on the struggles of women living on Kolkata’s Sonagachi street.

He also helmed Santhal, depicting the life of the tribal community to which Indian President Droupadi Murmu also belongs, and ‘Chembazhanthiyile Jnana Thejas,’ based on the life of Sree Narayana Guru.

Oru Kuprasidha Gramam will be staged under the banner of Taliparamba Sangam Kolkata.