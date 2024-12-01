Sree Narayana Guru’s message pertinent to today’s world: Pope

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Pope Francis has said that Sree Narayana Guru’s message was pertinent to today’s world. He was addressing the participants in the inter-religious conference organised by the Sivagiri Mutt, at the Vatican on Saturday.

“His message is pertinent to our world today, where we witness growing instances of intolerance and hatred between peoples and nations. Sadly, displays of discrimination and exclusion, tensions and violence-based differences of ethnic or social origin, race, colour, language and religion are a daily experience of many individuals and communities, most especially among the poor, the powerless and those without a voice,” he said.

Sree Narayana Guru dedicated his life to promoting a social and religious awakening by his clear message that all human beings, regardless of their ethnicity or their religious and cultural traditions, are members of the single human family.

He insisted that there should be no discrimination against anyone in any way and at any level, the Pope said.

The conference was to commemorate the centenary of the first “all religions’ conference” organised by Guru.

All religions teach the fundamental truth that all are children of one God, the Pope said.

“We must love and honour one another, respect diversities and differences in a spirit of fraternity and inclusion, and take care of each other and the Earth, our common home. Failure to follow the noble teachings of religions is one of the causes responsible for the troubled situation in which our world finds itself today,” he said.