Health hubs in four MCHs, Ernakulam General Hospital to attract patients from outside Kerala

KOCHI: With the intention of attracting patients from other parts of the country and abroad to its healthcare facilities, the Kerala government will launch health hubs next month at four medical college hospitals (MCHs) and Ernakulam general hospital.

Health Minister Veena George said the aim is to raise the quality of infrastructure and services to global standards and attract patients to the state for various treatments.

“When it comes to life expectancy, infant mortality, maternal mortality, and other parameters, Kerala is way ahead of other states. In such a scenario, the facilities can be utilised to attract more people to the state for treatment,” she said.

“Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam, Thrissur, and Kozhikode MCHs and Ernakulam general hospital have been selected for the launch of the health hubs,” the minister said. The project will be expanded to the ayurveda sector, too.

Besides improving infrastructure, more facilities will also be provided to attract patients, said Dr Shahir Shah, superintendent of Ernakulam general hospital.

“Special packages for treatments, including procedures like transplantation and other surgeries, will be in place to attract patients from outside the state, including abroad. We have also been setting up other facilities, including internet services, reading corners, a gym, etc., on the hospital premises. The aim is to create a better atmosphere and improved facilities for patients,” he said, adding that the standard of the healthcare establishments will be raised to global levels as part of the initiative.

“The services will be provided at comparatively affordable prices. Work on the project is in progress,” Dr Shahir added.