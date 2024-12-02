Indian Navy stamps rising stature in era of maritime challenges

KOCHI: In a daring rescue mission straight out of a Hollywood thriller, Indian Navy’s Marine Commandos (MARCOS) parachuted down from an Indian Air Force C 17 Globemaster aircraft and stormed MV Ruen, a Maltese-flagged merchant vessel, which was hijacked by Somalian pirates in December 2023.

All 35 pirates were detained, while the 17 crew members of the vessel were safely evacuated. The high-adrenaline action in the South Indian Ocean Region, around 2,600km from the Indian mainland, served as a testament to India’s resolve to combat piracy while asserting the country’s prominence and demonstrating military prowess on the world stage.

As part of the anti-piracy operations, Indian Navy vessels regularly escort merchant vessels and patrol the Gulf of Aden region. Indian Naval ships have also participated in joint Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) surveillance of Maldives, Seychelles, Mauritius, Tanzania and Mozambique; reinforcing its commitment to enhance maritime security in the region.

With its headquarters in Kochi, Southern Naval Command administers the 32 Naval Training Units spread across seven coastal states and trains over 13,000 personnel every year. As a preferred training destination for Friendly Foreign Countries, the Indian Navy has trained around 21,000 foreign personnel from over 47 foreign countries over the years.

Over the last year, more than 500 international trainees from 27 countries have undergone training at Naval training schools.

Indian Navy’s footprint in the international training fora was further enhanced with the training of cadets from King Fahd Academy of Royal Saudi Naval Force in the last two years. Training of officers from friendly nations also helps the Indian Navy foster inter-operability in operations.