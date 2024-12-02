Kerala can resolve the Munambam Waqf land issue using Karnataka model: VD Satheesan

KOCHI: The Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan on Monday reiterated that there will be no displacement from Munambam under any circumstances and alleged that the issue is deliberately being dragged out with an intention of creating division.

Addressing the residents who have been publicly protesting at Munambam for the 51st day, Satheesan said that the Waqf Board, formed by the state government claimed that this is Waqf land, which is not correct.

“We first checked whether this is true. People were already living here at the time someone donated the land. Land, where people live cannot be donated as Waqf. The person who donated the land has written in the agreement he made with this Farook College management that if you do not use this land for educational purposes, this land should be returned to him. Such conditions are never placed in the transaction of land given as Waqf. If conditions are placed, it is not Waqf,” explained Satheesan.

Pointing out that the matter can be resolved in 10 minutes, the opposition leader alleged that the government is planning to drag the matter endlessly. “I request the Chief Minister to get the report from the commission as soon as possible and try to find a solution. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah resolved a similar issue related to farmers’ land there by issuing a special order. The Kerala government can also resolve the first issue on the same model."

'Cannot put any condition when a land is given as Waqf'

“If a land is donated as Waqf land, then it is a permanent dedication. No conditions should be placed in the transaction given to God. The Farook College management has given an affidavit in 1975 that they sold the land to the people, who lived on this land by taking money from them. According to which law does the land sold by taking money become a waqf?,” Satheesan asked, and alleged that the government dragged on without trying to resolve the problem, thinking that it would gain some advantage in the elections.