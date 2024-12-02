Kerala CPI leader M Narayanan passes away

KOZHIKODE: CPI state council member M Narayanan, 70, passed away on Sunday in Kozhikode.

Fondly called Narayanan master, he held several prominent positions, including chairman of the Naalikera Development Corporation, president of Panthalayani Block Panchayat, director of the Kozhikode District Cooperative Bank, director of Moodadi Service Cooperative Bank, and member of the Kozhikode Medical College Development Committee.

He was also a former teacher at Moodadi Veemangalam UP School.

A dedicated CPI leader, he served as the district assistant secretary of the party, a member of the BKMU National Council, and member of the AITUC state executive committee. He also held the positions of AIYF district secretary and CPI Koyilandy mandalam secretary.