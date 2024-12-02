Kerala: Sunni Yuvajana Sangham urges parties not to brand each other communal

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The trend of secular parties branding each other as communal is unbecoming of responsible politics, Sunni Yuvajana Sangham (SYS) state general secretary Kanthapuram A P Abdul Hakkim Azhari has said.

The SYS leader was speaking to reporters here on Sunday on the sidelines of the culmination of the ‘Manava Sancharam’ rally taken out by the youth organisation.

Azhari called for more vigil in tackling communalism and also advised caution on the part of secular parties in ensuring that hatred and mistrust is not sown by their ranks. The SYS leader said religious interference in politics and political interference in religion would lead to unnecessary controversies.

“Even while indulging in healthy fights as part of electoral politics, secular parties should uphold the idea behind the Congress-led INDIA bloc that was formed at the national level to tackle communalism,” Azhari said.

He also demanded intervention by the government in the Waqf issue while ensuring that the people who are affected do not end up in misery. Strong laws should be enacted that check hate speech by people, including community leaders.