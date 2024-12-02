Over 6,000 on police list of child-porn viewers in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Counter Child Sexual Exploitation (CCSE) unit of the state police has prepared a list of 6,146 offenders suspected of being involved in viewing child sexual abuse materials (CSAM).

The unit began preparing the list following its formation in 2017.

Cases have been registered against 1,758 people on obtaining evidence from examining their digital gadgets. The unit has also seized more than 3,000 electronic devices from suspects and about 400 people have been arrested till date, sources said.

The CCSE unit adds around 400 people to its suspect list every three months, sources said. Further details of these suspects are collected following which raids are conducted with the help of district police chiefs.

The unit, which operates under the cyber division, collects information using its own software and other open-source tools. It also receives information from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), which has access to the tipline reports available with the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), USA.

Sources said offenders often resort to erasing the data from their phones using special software and also change devices, which hampers evidence collection and weakens the case against them.