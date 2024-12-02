Paradise regained! Businessman transforms Karipur ruin into lap of nature’s riches

KOZHIKODE: If there’s a paradise on earth, it’s here, it’s here, it’s here... In the neon-lit labyrinth of cityscapes, noise often numbs notion. The relentless hustle - fast cars, teeming streets, and the ceaseless hum of ambition - defines existence for many. Yet, in some, a call to quietude and serenity begins to stir.

For a businessman from Karipur, that longing took the shape of a lifelong dream: to recreate the tranquil farmland of his childhood.

What began as a desire to escape the urban grind turned into a decade-long mission. “Call it a madman’s dream,” quips Mustafa P A.

For ten years, he scoured the swathe of what he called home in search of a lush, unspoiled piece of land. This yielded a stark realisation: urbanisation had crept into even the remotest of villages.

In 2016, Mustafa stumbled upon a degraded plot of laterite-mining land in Karipur. Undeterred by its bareness, he envisioned turning it into a verdant oasis - a vision that eventually took the shape of ‘Greenara’.

“The only hope I had when I bought the land was a natural spring within the compound,” Mustafa recalls.

“I never thought I could transform it into what it is today. It took me a year to study the land’s structure and resources. Engineers suggested expensive construction methods for creating a pond, but I had only my determination and hope.”

Defying sceptics, Mustafa built his first pond with the help of local masons the very next year.

“That monsoon, the pond overflowed. It was the first sign that I was on the right path to creating Greenara,” he says. Over time, he added seven more waterbodies of varying sizes, gradually breathing life into the seven-acre plot.