THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The 29th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) to begin on December will have films from Armenia in the ‘country focus’ section. Seven critically acclaimed Armenian films will be screened, showcasing the nation’s rich cultural and socio-political narratives.

The Armenian lineup include Amerikatsi (Michael A. Goorjian), Gate to Heaven (Jivan Avetisyan), Labyrinth (Mikael Dovlatyan), Lost in Armenia (Serge Avedikian), Parajanov (Olena Fetisova and Serge Avedikian), Should the Wind Drop (Nora Martirosyan), and The Lighthouse (Mariya Saakyan). These films explore themes of resistance, identity, and cultural roots against the backdrop of war and displacement.

Among the highlights, Amerikatsi has been shortlisted for the International Feature Film category at the 96th Academy Awards—portrays Soviet-era Armenia, delving into identity and resilience through a personal and cultural lens.

Gate to Heaven examines the value of human connection amidst war-induced displacement and earned accolades at the Armenian National Film Academy Awards for Best Production Design and Best Sound in 2022. Meanwhile, Labyrinth symbolizes the struggles of individuals trapped in physical and emotional mazes through a gripping psychological narrative.

Other notable selections include Lost in Armenia, which has been lauded at prestigious festivals like Cannes and Toronto for its exploration of trauma and cultural loss, and Parajanov, a pognanat biographical drama portraying the struggles of visionary filmmaker Sergei Parajanov against censorship and systemic state intervention on creative freedom.

Should the Wind Drop, an Armenian-Belgian-French co-production and Armenia's entry for the 94th Academy Awards, reflects on isolation and survival in war-torn regions. The Lighthouse offers a poetic take on memory, loss, and war, with screenings at Rotterdam and Moscow film festivals. As Armenian cinema celebrated its centenary last year, these films reflect its ongoing exploration of anti-colonialism, cultural resilience, and social struggles.