Basheer death case: Trial of Sriram Venkitaraman stalled

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The trial of finance department joint secretary Sriram Venkitaraman, the lone accused in the case pertaining to the death of journalist K M Basheer, which was set to commence on Monday has been stalled.

This was after the defence counsel requested for shifting of the court citing his inability to climb the stairs owing to health issues.

The trial was set to commence in the Additional Sessions Court 1, which is on the first floor.

The defence counsel had moved an application before the Principal Sessions Court seeking the shifting of the case to a court on the ground floor. Since the Principal Sessions Court judge is on leave, the trial court ordered a stall in the proceedings till the petition is settled.

The trial was scheduled to be held in two phases with the first phase extending till December 18, during which statement of 95 witnesses were to be recorded. The second phase is scheduled to be held in January.