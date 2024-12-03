Cyclone Fengal: Orange alert in Kannur, Kasaragod

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala continues to be under the threat of heavy rains due to the influence of Cyclone Fengal with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) sounding an orange alert for Kannur and Kozhikode on Tuesday.

As per IMD forecast, Cyclone Fengal has weakened into a low- pressure area and is likely to move towards southeast and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea off north Kerala-Karnataka coasts on Tuesday.

Extremely heavy rainfall is expected in isolated locations of Kerala on Tuesday, says IMD forecast. A yellow alert has been issued for Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts.

The IMD has forecast intermittent light-to-moderate rain with occasional thunderstorms in the next five days. IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in the northern and central parts of the state on Tuesday.