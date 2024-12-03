Defying odds, Anakha shows what passion, resolve can achieve

KOCHI: When you pursue your dreams with passion and perseverance, it will invariably yield results. The journey of a disabled girl from Pooyappally in North Paravur who has won major laurels in the arts and sports underscores this spirit.

In 2005, at the age of 10, Anakha Dinesan won a bronze in standing long jump at the Special Olympics in Delhi. At the maiden Special Olympics Asia Pacific Games held in Newcastle, Australia, in 2013, she was the only student from Ernakulam among the 36 selected from the state. And she returned home with a gold (doubles) and silver (singles) in bocce.

A student of St Joseph Fathima Vocational Training Centre in Koonammavu, Anakha bagged the first prize with ‘A’ grade in mohiniyattam (senior) at the State Special School Kalolsavam held recently in Kannur. She had won second prize in the same category in 2022 and 2023.

“We were unaware of Anakha’s condition until the doctor informed us that she has Down syndrome,” says Reshmi, her mother, a non-teaching staff member at the Koonammavu school. Being a casual worker, her father couldn’t afford the treatment.

Anakha’s parents got her admitted to a school in their hometown, along with her twin siblings. However, following a complaint raised by the parent of a classmate, Anakha had to be shifted to Chavara Special School in Koonammavu. “It proved to be the best decision we had taken, as Anakha gained confidence to showcase her varied talent,” says Reshmi.

Anakha has performed mohiniyattam, bharatanatyam and folk dance on almost 400 stages. She was a participant in television shows, including Asianet’s Shining Star, Flowers TV’s Comedy Utsavam, and at Sammohan, a national arts festival organised by the Different Art Centre Thiruvananthapuram in 2023. Anakha has also showcased her talent outside Kerala.

“Anakha was interested in dance from a very young age, when she used to try to replicate the moves of professional performers. Noticing this, one of her teachers got her enrolled in a dance group when she was in first grade,” she says.