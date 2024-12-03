Fillip to maritime industry as two institutes in Kerala to get major overhaul

KOCHI: Kerala Maritime Board (KMB) has decided to revive two institutes in the state, a move that could turn Kerala into a hub for maritime education.

One of the institutes is in Neendakara in Kollam and the other at Kodungallur in Thrissur (presently operational and conducting inland vessel courses).

The Kerala Maritime Institute (KMI) at Neendakara is in focus right now, which after falling prey to bureaucratic and political tussles had lost its shine and vision.

“KMB plans to develop the Neendakara KMI as a state-of-the-art maritime institute in the Public-Private Partnership model. We aim to offer a bouquet of market-relevant courses with the support from industry to give placement and career development opportunities for the students,” Shine A Haq, CEO of KMB, told TNIE on the sidelines of the Kerala Maritime Education Conference (KMEC) on Monday.

An expression of interest (EOI) has been floated for the same and a few private universities, including Amity University and Jain University, have sent in their quotes. KMB is expecting more offers in the coming days.

Shine said the aim is to develop the institute into one that will churn out skilled talents to meet the growing demand for young seafarers. “KMB will provide the building and land on lease.

The Neendakara KMI is located on 14 acres of land with a 60 meter wharf. We have also given an option of setting up a tourism facility on a portion of the property for investors who are interested in taking over the institute,” said Shine.