Fillip to maritime industry as two institutes in Kerala to get major overhaul

KOCHI: Kerala Maritime Board (KMB) has decided to revive two institutes in the state, a move that could turn Kerala into a hub for maritime education.
One of the institutes is in Neendakara in Kollam and the other at Kodungallur in Thrissur (presently operational and conducting inland vessel courses).
The Kerala Maritime Institute (KMI) at Neendakara is in focus right now, which after falling prey to bureaucratic and political tussles had lost its shine and vision.
“KMB plans to develop the Neendakara KMI as a state-of-the-art maritime institute in the Public-Private Partnership model. We aim to offer a bouquet of market-relevant courses with the support from industry to give placement and career development opportunities for the students,” Shine A Haq, CEO of KMB, told TNIE on the sidelines of the Kerala Maritime Education Conference (KMEC) on Monday.
An expression of interest (EOI) has been floated for the same and a few private universities, including Amity University and Jain University, have sent in their quotes. KMB is expecting more offers in the coming days.
Shine said the aim is to develop the institute into one that will churn out skilled talents to meet the growing demand for young seafarers. “KMB will provide the building and land on lease.
The Neendakara KMI is located on 14 acres of land with a 60 meter wharf. We have also given an option of setting up a tourism facility on a portion of the property for investors who are interested in taking over the institute,” said Shine.
He further said, “KMI Neendakara has the potential to evolve into a world-class maritime educational facility.”
As per the EOI, the institute can be developed as a state-of-the-art maritime institute with an edutainment zone, utilising the tourism potential of the picturesque water-frontage location, an industry-specific training centre or maritime skill development centre or a DGS-approved institute.
It can also be developed into a public maritime university, a state private university, a foreign higher educational institution or a centre of excellence that offers market-relevant programmes in the sector with options for water sports activities and adventure tourism.
“The options are open. However, it will be ensured that there will be a percentage of merit seats. But things are in a nascent stage,” he said.
It has been planned to provide UG and PG courses at the institute recognised by the Indian Maritime University and the Directorate General of Shipping. Some of the possible courses cited in the EOI are marine engineering, maritime law, marine technology, nautical science, and naval architecture.
At the KMEC, director general of Shipping Shyam Jagannathan said the directorate will give all possible support for the development of the institutes.