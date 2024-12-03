Govt spadework may pave way for more ‘exotic’ farmers

THRISSUR: With the state government pushing for a policy change to allow limited cultivation of fruits on plantations, farmers keen on cultivating exotic fruits are smelling an opportunity.

Until a decade ago, fruits for most Malayalis meant banana, mango, jackfruit, papaya, pineapple, etc., but challenges wrought by climate change and market demand have seen more and more growers turning to exotic fruits such as dragon fruit, rambutan, mangosteen, and avocado.

Deviating from traditional farming, some fruit farmers have scripted success with exotic fruits, providing an impetus for those seeking to experiment with crop varieties.

“Changing climatic conditions have proved to be a major challenge for native farmers of traditional crops. Exotic fruits, which are in high demand in domestic and international markets, can be a saviour in such circumstances,” says Jyothi Bhaskar, professor and head of the Fruits Crops Research Station (FCRS), Kerala Agriculture University (KAU).

She points out that exotic fruits are increasingly being adopted all over the state, but large-scale farming is yet to take root. “Avocado is currently being cultivated over a large area in the high ranges. Dragon fruit is popular due to the fact that it can be grown on even dry or rocky land. Mangosteen and rambutan cultivation have made inroads in various pockets with some growers even exporting their produce,” says Jyothi.

Good yield, better returns

According to farmers, good yield and better returns have inspired them to embrace exotic fruits. “The initial cost of farming dragon fruit is relatively higher. But break-even can be achieved within two years. As people turn to more healthier food options, exotic and native fruits rich in nutrients can prove promising for farmers,” stressed Keerthana Sethunath, who is pursuing a PhD in fruit sciences at KAU’s College of Agriculture.

According to Jyothi, growing demand for a variety of fruits rich in antioxidants and other crucial nutrients is as a sign to diversify fruit farming in Kerala. To tap the potential of exotic fruits, FCRS has set up a farm in Mannuthy of approximately 80 varieties of fruits that can be recommended for cultivation in the state. These include durian, longan, variegated guava, miracle fruit, jujube fruit (elantha pazham), abiu, etc. “Saplings will soon be made available for sale,” she added.