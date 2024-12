KOTTAYAM: On December 2, 1971, the Indian armed forces were instructed to prepare for war. Young officers, mostly in their 20s, energetically marched into battle the very next day.

As the nation prepares to celebrate 53rd ‘Vijay Divas’ on December 16, commemorating India’s triumph in the war of 1971 against Pakistan, that led to the formation of Bangladesh, some of those brave soldiers gathered on the banks of Vembanad Lake in Kumarakom on Monday, to relive memories of the military campaign.

The group consists of 78 members, including war veterans, their wives and four ‘Veer Naris’, who are widows of fallen soldiers.

Despite being scattered across the country, these courageous individuals, who first crossed paths at the National Defence Academy in the late 1960s, share a deep bond that transcends time and distance.

They often come together in different locations to reminisce their shared experience. Commissioned as officers in the Army, Navy and Airforce in 1971, many of them served for more than 30 years in the Indian Armed Forces.

“We have always been a family. The bond we share is indescribable. I served in the Army for 35 years and retired in 2006. Given a chance, I would gladly return to the Army,” said Brigadier Ravi Velu who, along with wife Prameela, remains active members of the group. Interestingly, these officers are referred to as ‘born to battle’, as they bravely marched into war just months after being commissioned as officers.