Kerala doctors develop cost-effective technique for tumour removal in breast cancer patients

KOCHI: Aiming to provide a cost-effective method to identify and remove residual tumours in breast cancer patients after chemotherapy, the medical team at Rajagiri Hospital has developed a technique called 'Clip and Blue Placement.'

The technique uses surgical clips and methylene blue dye to precisely mark and remove tumours, offering an alternative to conventional methods.

"The process involves inserting three to four surgical clips into the tumour before chemotherapy, where they remain throughout treatment. During surgery, the clips are located using ultrasound, and methylene blue dye is injected around them, providing a clear guide for precise tumour removal," said Dr Anand Ebin, oncology surgeon at Rajagiri Hospital, Aluva.

"With this new technique, treatment costs can be significantly reduced from Rs 30,000 to Rs 2,000," added Dr. Subi T.S.