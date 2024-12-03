Kerala doctors develop cost-effective technique for tumour removal in breast cancer patients

KOCHI: Aiming to provide a cost-effective method to identify and remove residual tumours in breast cancer patients after chemotherapy, the medical team at Rajagiri Hospital has developed a technique called 'Clip and Blue Placement.'
The technique uses surgical clips and methylene blue dye to precisely mark and remove tumours, offering an alternative to conventional methods.
"The process involves inserting three to four surgical clips into the tumour before chemotherapy, where they remain throughout treatment. During surgery, the clips are located using ultrasound, and methylene blue dye is injected around them, providing a clear guide for precise tumour removal," said Dr Anand Ebin, oncology surgeon at Rajagiri Hospital, Aluva.
"With this new technique, treatment costs can be significantly reduced from Rs 30,000 to Rs 2,000," added Dr. Subi T.S.
The Clip and Blue Placement, developed after more than three years of research and hard work, has been recognized by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) and published in Global Oncology, an ASCO journal.
Earlier this year, the technique was awarded "Best Research of the Year" among 800 research works at the National Oncology Conference in Bengaluru.
The technique was pioneered under the leadership of oncology surgeons Dr. Subi T.S. and Dr. Anand Ebin. The team also includes radiologists Dr Teena Sleeba and Dr Latha Abraham, head of pathology Dr Sanju Cyriac, head of medical oncology, and medical oncologists Dr Arun Philip and Dr Ashwin Joy.