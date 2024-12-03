Kerala HC appoints mediator in dispute over CPM leader Lawrence's mortal remains

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday appointed a mediator to resolve the dispute over handing over the mortal remains of the late CPM leader MM Lawrence to the Government Medical College, Kalamassery, for medical research. The body is currently preserved at the medical college while the writ appeals remain pending in court.

"We think that an attempt should be made to resolve the dispute amicably," said the division bench comprising Chief Justice Nitin Jamdar and Justice S Manu.

The court issued the order in response to an appeal filed by Asha Lawrence and Sujatha Boban, daughters of the late CPM leader, challenging the decision to hand over their father’s body to the Medical College.

When the appeals were heard, the bench remarked that this was an "inter se" family dispute, which is not addressed under the Anatomy Act. "Such matters should be resolved by the family members themselves, not by authorities under the Act," the court stated.

The Anatomy Act, enacted to facilitate body donations for academic research, does not cover internal family disputes. The court emphasised that the family should either settle the issue amicably or approach a civil court.

"Where is the authority under the Act to decide such disputes?" the court asked.