KANNUR: It was the confidence from a prior successful theft and expertise in locker making that drove Lijeesh C P to steal 267 sovereigns of gold and Rs 1.21 crore cash from the house of his neighbour Ashraf, a rice trader, at Valapattanam in Taliparamba on November 20.

On Monday, a special investigation team arrested Lijeesh for the theft and recovered the loot that was hidden in a specially built compartment under his cot.

Familiarity with the house’s layout, surrounding area, and CCTV placement had given the 45-year-old welding worker an initial advantage. However, minor oversights - such as leaving fingerprints and failing to fully conceal his identity - proved crucial in the police investigation, leading to his arrest.

Ashraf, along with his family, left for a wedding in Madurai on November 19, which created a chance for Lijeesh to execute the robbery the next day. In a swift 40-minute operation, he entered the house through the kitchen window after cutting through its iron bar. Using his knowledge of the property’s CCTV locations, he attempted to redirect cameras to avoid detection. Despite his efforts, one camera captured partial footage of him, although his face was obscured by a mask.

Assistant Commissioner of Police T K Retnakumar, the head of the investigation team, said Lijeesh’s skills as a welder and locker maker enabled him to bypass Ashraf’s advanced locker system. After confirming his family was asleep, he moved gold and cash in sacks to his house, which he hid in a compartment under his cot.

However, his plan unravelled when he left behind a chisel at the crime scene. The next day, fearing discovery, he returned to retrieve it but was unsuccessful. The chisel was later found by police, and the fingerprints on it became a key piece of evidence.