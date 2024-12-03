'No evidence to substantiate trolley-bag allegations': Kerala police

PALAKKAD: Setting to rest the blue trolley-bag controversy that erupted during the Palakkad by-poll, the police special branch has given a report to the district police chief stating that there was no evidence to support the allegation that Congress members brought black money.

The special branch also mentioned that there was no need for a further investigation into the matter.

The police probe was based on a complaint filed by CPM Palakkad district secretary E N Suresh Babu alleging that the UDF brought black money in the trolley bag to influence elections.

Meanwhile, Rahul Mamkoottathil, newly elected MLA of Palakkad, and one who was in the eye of the storm in the entire issue said he was not ready to leave the issue.

“The allegation was a part of the political drama enacted by the CPM and BJP to thwart UDF’s chances in the bypoll,” he said.

He also expressed gratitude towards the people of Palakkad for seeing through the designs of the CPM and BJP.