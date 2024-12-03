Power tariff hike soon, says Kerala electricity minister

PALAKKAD: Electricity Minister K Krishnankutty has said that electricity tariffs in the state would be increased. The tariff hike is being planned in view of the decline in domestic power production, he said. A special summer tariff is also under consideration, he said.

“The decline in domestic power production poses significant challenges. The KSEB will have to go for a tariff hike. We know that the tariff hike may affect the public. But, there is no alternative before the KSEB,” he said. The minister assured that the tariff hike would be implemented in a way that it would not put a burden on consumers.

“Kerala currently faces a severe power crisis. Now, the state purchases 70 per cent of its electricity from outside. But, there are no immediate plans for power restrictions,” he said.

The minister said that the Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission’s hearing on tariff hike has concluded, and a report will be submitted to the government soon. Once the report is received, the government will take a final decision on the tariff hike, the minister said.

COMMON PEOPLE SUFFERING DUE TO KSEB’S MISMANAGEMENT

KOCHI: The common people are suffering owing to the mismanagement in the KSEB, pointed out Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan.

“During the tenure of the Oommen Chandy government, the Board was profitable and the debt had come down. When the Chandy government’s tenure ended in 2016, the Board’s debt had come down to Rs 1,083 crore. Now, it has increased to Rs 45,000 crore,” Satheesan said.