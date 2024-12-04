Heavy rain, inexperience of driver led to accident that killed five students: MVD officials

ALAPPUZHA: Heavy rain and an inexperienced driver, according to officials, are believed to have caused the accident that claimed the lives of five students of Alappuzha Medical College. The incident occurred at Changanassery junction in Kalarkode, Alappuzha, around 9.20pm on Monday.

The deceased are Devanandan, 19, of Kottakkal, Malappuram; Sreedeep Valsan, 19, from Shekharipuram, Palakkad; Ayush Shaji, 19, of Kavalam, Kuttanad; Muhammed Ebrahim P P, 19, from Androth Island in Lakshadweep; and, Muhammad Abdul Jabbar, 19, of Muttom, Kannur.

The six other students in the car, Anand Manu, Krishadev, Alvin, Muhsin, Gouri Shankar, and Shane, sustained injuries. The first three are in critical condition.

The group was travelling to see a movie in Alappuzha town from their hostel in a rented car owned by Shamilkhan, of Valanjavazhi, Alappuzha. The driver lost control of the car when he applied brakes and the vehicle collided side-on with an oncoming KSRTC bus bound for Kayamkulam.

Motor vehicle department (MVD) officials said the accident was caused by reckless driving on the part of the student behind the wheel of the car. “Gouri Shankar, who drove the car, had obtained his driving licence less than six months back. The car lacked anti-lock braking. When he applied the brakes, the vehicle veered and rammed into the bus,” said A K Dilu, RTO, Alappuzha.

The seven-seater car was carrying 11 people at the time of the accident. “The students had taken the car from an unauthorised rent-a-car facility. We have identified the owner of the facility and summoned him for questioning. There was heavy rain at the time of the accident and it may obstructed the vision of the driver. Steps would be initiated to suspend the driving licence of the driver,” RTO said.

Meanwhile, Transport Commissioner C Nagaraju said that the Alappuzha accident resulted from a combination of factors, including an inexperienced driver, overcrowded vehicle and poor visibility. The incident involved 11 students travelling in a 2010-model seven-seater Tavera. “When a vehicle is overcrowded, the driver’s ability to manoeuvre is compromised.

The partial damage to the vehicle suggests that overspeeding may not have been the cause, though we will confirm this through scientific analysis,” Nagaraju said. He added that a joint report from the MVD, police, and NHAI will be submitted on the accident, and the National Transportation Planning and Research Centre (Natpac) will also conduct an accident analysis.