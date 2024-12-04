Man kills wife by setting her ablaze over suspicion of illicit relationship

KOLLAM: A 60-year-old man killed his wife by setting her on fire in the middle of the road at Chemmamukku, Kollam, on Tuesday. The deceased is Anila, 44, of Thazhuthala. The accused, Padmarajan, 60, surrendered before the Kollam East police shortly after the crime.

The incident occurred around 8.30 pm when the woman was travelling in her car with her colleague, Sony, 33. Padmarajan intercepted Anila’s car near Krist Raj Higher Secondary School in an Omni van.

He doused a bucket of petrol on Anila and Sony through the window, and set the vehicle on fire. Both vehicles were completely gutted in the fire. Anila succumbed to her injuries on the spot, while Sony sufferd minor burns.

According to police, family issues are the reason behind the act. Anila was running a bakery in partnership with a man named Aneesh. Padmarajan was suspicious of an illicit relationship between them and hence the act