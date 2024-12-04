Pampa-Sannidhanam ropeway project to be completed by 2026 pilgrimage season, says Devaswom Minister

KOCHI: The ropeway service from Pampa to Sabarimala Sannidhanam, aimed at facilitating the movement of devotees and goods, will be realised before the 2026 pilgrimage season, Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan has said.

During an interaction with TNIE as part of the Express Dialogues series, Vasavan said the proposed ropeway will be set up under the build-operate-transfer (BOT) contract at a cost of approximately `150 crore.

The government hopes to begin construction by January or February next year. Once the ropeway is ready, it would take less than 15 minutes to reach the hilltop from Pampa.

“We hope to complete the project before the 2026 pilgrimage season,” he said. The minister said the forest department will be provided 4.53 hectares of land in Kollam district in lieu of the land acquired for the ropeway project in Sabarimala. It was 17 years ago that the state government mooted the ropeway project.

“The previous proposal was only for carrying goods. Now, the Kerala High Court has given the nod for carrying elderly people and persons with disabilities, too. Only then will the project’s full potential be realised. We have set a target to start construction by the end of January or the beginning of February next year. The paperwork is being expedited,” Vasavan said.

Sources said the 2.7-km-long ropeway will start from Pampa hilltop and end near the Malikappuram police barracks. Each cabin can carry up to 500kg.

January 5 meeting to discuss further steps: Vasavan

The ropeway will be used to transport goods too, while the ropeway cars will also be converted or used for emergency services. There will be five towers, each anywhere from 40m to 70m high.