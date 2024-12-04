SNDP proposes ‘Nayadi to Christian’ unity amid resistance from NSS, Christian groups

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Extending the old ‘mantra’ of Hindu unification beyond its traditional caste boundaries, the SNDP Yogam has mooted a new social formation - ‘Nayadi to Christian’ (Nayadi muthal Nasrani vare). The call was made on Monday at the conclusion of the organisation’s leadership camp in Mysuru.

SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellapally Natesan proposed the idea, which the camp passed unanimously. This is the second time Natesan has mooted the idea of a new social formation. In 2015, before SNDP’s political wing, the Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS), was formed, Natesan called for ‘Nayadi-to-Namboothiri’ unity. After initially associating with the idea, the Nair Service Society (NSS) distanced itself from it and took a critical view.

“This is the need of the hour,” Natesan told TNIE. “We are extending the ‘Nayadi-to-Namboothiri’ slogan to ‘Nayadi to Nasrani’. In Kerala politics, Muslims are gaining an upper hand. That’s why I’m putting forth this concept. Many Christian community leaders have personally agreed to it. Some informal discussions have taken place. If everyone agrees, we can move forward,” he said.

Natesan said Christians have been facing hardships at the hands of Muslims. “Many Christians have shared their apprehensions. They feel intimidated, citing the example of Prof T J Joseph. The Left and UDF bow to the demands of Muslims. In Munambam, the two fronts are eagerly appeasing the Muslims. UDF and LDF joined hands to unanimously pass the assembly resolution against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill,” he added.

The NSS leadership and certain Christian communities expressed their reservation to the proposal. NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair said the very idea of ‘Nayadi to Nasrani’ itself excludes one community -- Muslims. “The NSS has no politics and we value secularism. NSS is an organisation which sees every person as equal and we have no caste, religion or politics,” he told TNIE.

Though many Christians have expressed concern about the activities of some hardline Muslims, the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church has apprehensions about the SNDP move.

“We are not taking Natesan’s idea seriously,” a senior official of the 55-lakh-strong church said on condition of anonymity. “Natesan has no integrity. He has previously accused Christians of cheating Hindus. When a social issue arises, he ploughs a lone furrow. He should first find ways to join hands with Nairs. If SNDP has an idea to moot any formation they should first consult with stakeholders. This is a publicity stunt,” he said.

The Malankara Mar Thoma Syrian Church also rejected the idea. “The allegation that Muslims are grabbing our rights itself is a divisive idea,” a church official said.