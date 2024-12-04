Three Child Welfare staffers arrested for abusing toddler in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Caretakers at the State Child Welfare Council physically abused a two-and-a-half-year-old girl child for bed-wetting. They allegedly inflicted injuries on the child’s genital area and other parts of her body.

The three caretakers - Ajitha from Karimadom, Sindhu from Kallambalam and Maheshwari from Sreekaryam - were later arrested based on a complaint filed by the council authorities and charged with relevant sections of the POCSO Act and the Juvenile Justice Act. They were produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody. The Child Rights Commission has intervened and sought a report on the incident from the Child Welfare Council.

Ajitha is accused of inflicting injuries on the child’s genital area, while Sindhu and Maheshwari reportedly caused wounds on other parts of the body. Medical examination revealed that the injuries were inflicted using fingernails.

Despite being aware of Ajitha’s actions, Maheshwari and Sindhu allegedly attempted to cover up the incident.

The toddler was brought to the council’s shelter home a week ago as directed by the Child Welfare Committee. The alleged abuse occurred on Friday evening. The injuries came to light when a staff member noticed marks on the child while bathing her.

The employee informed the manager, who took the matter to council general secretary G L Arun Gopi. Following this, Arun Gopi reported the incident to Women and Child Development chairperson Shaniba Beegam. A complaint was also filed at the Museum police station on November 30.