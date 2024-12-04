Vigilance records ADGP Ajith Kumar’s statement in corruption inquiry

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) has recorded the statement of Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) M R Ajith Kumar, as part of an inquiry into allegations of financial irregularities and amassing of wealth.

The statement was recorded by the Vigilance Special Investigation Unit I at its office in Thiruvananthapuram.

According to sources, the officer was questioned about several allegations, including the removal of valuable trees from the Malappuram District Police Chief's camp, accepting bribes in connection with a case against online journalist Sajan Scaria, misappropriation of gold seized from smugglers, the construction of a palatial house worth crores of rupees, and general misappropriation of wealth.