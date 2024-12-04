Vigilance records ADGP Ajith Kumar’s statement in corruption inquiry

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) has recorded the statement of Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) M R Ajith Kumar, as part of an inquiry into allegations of financial irregularities and amassing of wealth.
The statement was recorded by the Vigilance Special Investigation Unit I at its office in Thiruvananthapuram.
According to sources, the officer was questioned about several allegations, including the removal of valuable trees from the Malappuram District Police Chief's camp, accepting bribes in connection with a case against online journalist Sajan Scaria, misappropriation of gold seized from smugglers, the construction of a palatial house worth crores of rupees, and general misappropriation of wealth.
Ajith Kumar, sources said, categorically denied all allegations, asserting that “they were levelled against him at the behest of fundamental elements by those having other vested interests.”
The inquiry was ordered after Nilambur MLA P V Anvar raised the allegations, prompting State Police Chief Shaik Darvesh Saheb to recommend a Vigilance investigation.
Saheb, who had also led the Special Investigation Team’s preliminary inquiry into the allegations, wrote to the state government that a separate probe by the anti-graft agency was necessary due to the corruption-related nature of the claims.
The state government has granted the Vigilance team six months to verify the allegations and submit a report. If the allegations are found to have merit, cases will be registered, and further action will follow.
The Special Investigation Unit I, which has state-wide jurisdiction, is investigating the alleged incidents that reportedly occurred across multiple districts.