‘Ananth’ in all sense! West Bengal man devotes life to cattle at sacred abode in Kerala

PATHANAMTHITTA: Tucked away in the serene hillocks of Sabarimala, a ‘Goshala’, is not only a haven for cattle but also home to Ananth Samantho, a migrant labourer from West Bengal, who solely takes care of livestock, including over two dozen cows.

A visitor to the cow shed would be welcomed by the alluring smell of incense sticks penetrating the air, and the sound of mooing cows pierces through the otherwise quiet shelter near ‘Bhasmakulam’, a pond at Sannidhanam.

Samantho, a resident of South 24 Parganas, West Bengal, first set foot in Kerala over a decade ago. Like many others from his home state, he arrived as a labourer at a construction site in Palakkad.

However, his journey to Kerala was destined to transform his life, not like any of them, but in a spiritual way.

He reached Sabarimala following an offer from his employer who was at the forefront of building a cattle farm in the hill shrine.

The 45-year-old says it is not just a job for him, but also a service to the deity as it is his prime responsibility to provide milk essential for the rituals and offerings in the hill shrine. He also sleeps in a room adjacent to the cattle shed.