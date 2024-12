KOCHI: TECOM Investments, a subsidiary of Dubai Holding LLC, which owns an 84% stake in SmartCity Kochi, a 246-acre IT park in Kakkanad, is withdrawing from the project. The state government holds the remaining 16% stake in the project.

Contours of the withdrawal, including the compensation to be given to TECOM, will be decided by a government-appointed committee headed by the chief secretary. Industries Minister P Rajeeve said the committee will comprise the Kerala State IT Mission director, the Infopark CEO, and MD of Overseas Keralites Investment and Holding Ltd Dr Baju George.

“The committee has been directed to study various aspects and submit recommendations. An independent evaluator will be appointed to calculate the compensation amount that needs to be paid to TECOM,” he said. Dissatisfaction over TECOM’s performance in developing the IT park has been brewing for some time, and prompted the cabinet’s Wednesday decision to approve the recommendations of the chief secretary-led committee.

The nod for the recommendations comes two years after TECOM wrote to the state government expressing its desire to withdraw from SmartCity Kochi.

The IT park has been mired in controversies ever since the Oommen Chandy-led UDF government proposed the project during its tenure from 2004 to 2006. The then opposition under V S Achuthanandan had alleged that TECOM was a real estate firm and not a company backed by the Dubai government.

Then, in early 2012, the Achuthanandan government signed the agreement, clearing the hurdles for the much-hyped project. However, it was dedicated to the nation by Chandy in February 2016, just months before the UDF was voted out of power.

SmartCity Kochi was started as a joint venture between the Kerala government and Dubai Holding to develop an IT special economic zone in Kochi. It was implemented by Smart City (Kochi) Infrastructure Pvt Ltd based on successful models of Dubai Internet City, Dubai Media City, and Dubai Knowledge City.