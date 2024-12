THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In what could literally put an end to Kerala’s ambitious SilverLine project, the railway ministry has rejected the DPR that proposed setting up a dedicated high-speed track.

Instead, the railways suggested that the Kerala Rail Development Corporation Ltd (KRDCL) revise the DPR, switching to broad gauge from the proposed standard gauge and integration with the existing rail network to enable the new tracks to accommodate other trains too.

A crucial meeting between the Indian Railways and the KRDCL will be held in Kochi on Thursday for further discussions.

In a written reply to Congress MP Kodikkunnil Suresh in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said there are many deficiencies in the DPR submitted by KRDCL.

“KRDCL has been advised by Southern Railway to address those deficiencies and prepare a revised DPR, as per the latest technical standards such as adoption of broad gauge, integration with existing IR network at suitable points, flatter ruling gradient, provision of KAVACH, electrification with 2x25 kV, proper drainage scheme for yards and sections, addressing environmental concerns during construction and operation etc.

The project is not yet sanctioned,” Vaishnaw said. To another question from CPM MP John Brittas in the Rajya Sabha last week, Vaishnaw had cited many deficiencies with the DPR.

The railway ministry had recently written to KRDCL asking for revision of the DPR, with adherence to latest technical standards. The railways suggested some major changes, including ensuring a speed potential of 160 kmph.