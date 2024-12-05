Kerala: Condition of injured medical students improving

ALAPPUZHA: A medical bulletin, released by the Alappuzha Medical College Hospital, has said the condition of medical students who suffered serious injuries in an accident that occurred at Changanassery Junction at Kalarkode, Alappuzha, on Monday night is improving. Six students suffered injuries when their van rammed a KSRTC bus. Five others had died in the accident.

Albin, a student undergoing treatment at the MCH, has been shifted to Amrita Hospital, Kochi, for further treatment. Other students Anand Manu, Gowri Shankar, Muhasin and Krishnadev are undergoing treatment at the hospital. Shane, another student who suffered minor injuries, was discharged from the hospital.

Meanwhile, the funeral of Ayush Shaji, Nalloor House, Kavalam, Kuttanad, was held on his house premises at Kavalam.

His father Shaji, mother Usha, and sister Jisha reached Kerala from Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday evening.