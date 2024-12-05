Kerala elephant owners back HC's safety guidelines amidst festival concerns

PALAKKAD: While Pooram enthusiasts, tusker lovers, and festival organisers remain sceptical about the recent High Court norms concerning the parading of captive elephants, the owners of Sreekrishnapuram Vijay, a captive elephant, believe the rules benefit both the elephants and human beings.

"Some of the recent norms set by the High Court related to parading of captive elephants are tough to follow, but they are good for the safety of elephants and human beings," said 85-year-old Ramakrishna Guptan, the owner of Sreekrishnapuram Vijay.

The 28-year-old Sreekrishnapuram Vijay, standing 10 feet tall, is one of only ten captive elephants in the state to have proper ownership certificates issued by the Kerala Forest Department, according to the family.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Guptan emphasised that any regulations ensuring the well-being of tuskers are welcome. "Loud noises from musical instruments played very close to the elephants, the colour splashes, paper busters, and people trying to touch the animal with the belief that they will receive a blessing are all bothersome," the family said.

However, Guptan's son, K. R. Rajesh, expressed scepticism about the norms restricting the parading of elephants during daytime. "There are many religious institutions with long daytime rituals," he said, adding that rituals vary from temple to temple.

As per the High Court's guidelines, elephants should not be exhibited for more than three hours continuously and should not be paraded on public roads between 9 am and 5 pm.

In their retirement, Guptan and his wife, Parukkutty Teacher, who reside at 'Sree Krishna Nilayam' in Sreekrishnapuram, bought Vijay in 2001.