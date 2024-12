KOCHI: Clamping down on its staffers playing online games, browsing social media, streaming movies, or engaging in online trading during office hours — which it found had started diverting their attention from work — the Kerala High Court imposed a ban on such activities in the office, including during lunch breaks.

A memorandum issued by HC registrar general Gopakumar G on December 2 read: “many staff members are engaged in playing online games and watching social media content during work hours and the break, thereby hampering day-to-day office work.”

“Against this backdrop, all members of the staff are informed that indulging in online games during office hours and lunch recess is strictly prohibited.

Further, except for official purposes, the use of mobile phones by officers and staff members for watching social media content, movies, online trading, etc., during office other than lunch recess is strictly prohibited. Any violation of the same shall be viewed very seriously,” the memorandum said.

The HC had, through circulars issued in 2009 and 2013 – barring senior officers provided with mobile phones and chauffeurs – prohibited the use of mobile phones by officers and staff members during office hours, except lunch recess.

‘Use of phones in verandahs disrupts court proceedings’

The court also directed the controlling officers to take action to prevent the staff from indulging in online gaming and watching social media content during work hours.

“I believe the decision is not based on a formal complaint. It is well known some staff members engage in online trading, even during work hours. Some view reels and shorts on Instagram and Facebook Additionally, the use of mobile phones in verandahs disrupts the court’s operations. CCTV cameras installed in court offices and corridors will aid in identifying such misuse,” a member of the HC staff association said.

Three years ago, the HC had issued a code of conduct for employees in the district judiciary in the wake of the staff posting social media messages with unsavoury and inappropriate content, many in violation of the Government Servants’ Conduct Rules and other directives.