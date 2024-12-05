Kerala: Rahul, Pradeep take oath as MLAs

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: U R Pradeep and Rahul Mamkootathil who were elected to the state assembly from Chelakkara and Palakkad respectively, were sworn in as MLAs on Wednesday. Speaker A N Shamseer administered the oath of office at a ceremony held at R Sankaranarayanan Thampi Members' Lounge on Wednesday.

While Pradeep took solemn oath, Rahul took the oath in the name of God. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, and cabinet ministers were present on the occasion. Leaders from LDF and UDF and relatives of the newly elected MLAs were also present.

After the ceremony, Pradeep said that his focus would be on improving the condition of roads in Chelakkara while Rahul said that he would prioritise farmers' issues in Palakkad.

The by-election was necessitated after Shafi Parambil and K Radhakrishnan vacated Palakkad and Chelakkara for contesting Lok Sabha elections. Earlier, veteran Congress leader A K Antony congratulated Rahul when he visited the latter on Wednesday.

Antony also cautioned Congress that the coming local self-government election would be a tough fight. "Do not think of an easy walkover," he said. "Though I had predicted victory for Rahul, I didn't expect a four-fold increase in the victory margin. This victory has increased the responsibility of Rahul, Shafi and Sreekantan. Rahul should be with the people of Palakkad," Antony said.