Temple authorities cannot do as they please in name of religion: Kerala HC

KOCHI: Coming down heavily on the devaswom officer of Sree Poornathrayeesa Temple, Tripunithura, for violating court directives on the elephant parade, the Kerala High Court on Wednesday orally observed that the temple authorities can’t do anything they like in the name of religion.

“Only one breach is enough to cancel the festival permission granted but we are not doing it because many people come to attend the festival. Don’t make a mockery of it,” said a division bench comprising Justice A K Jayasankaran Nambiar and Justice Gopinath P.

The court directed devaswom officer, Raghuraman, to file an affidavit giving his explanation for the lapses on his part and showing cause as to why further action should not be initiated against him under the provisions of the Contempt of Courts Act and Rules.

The district collector informed the court that on the 4th day, that is on December 2 for the “Thrikketta” procession, they had knowingly made a complete violation of the Captive Elephant Rules and the High Court order. The elephants were paraded for five-and-a-half hours from 7.30 pm to 12.30 am, also kept the elephants closer at less than the mandatory 5m distance.