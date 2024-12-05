TiE Kerala aims to create robust business ecosystem

KOCHI: The 13th edition of TiEcon Kerala, the state’s largest entrepreneurial conference, commenced at the Hotel Grand Hyatt, Kochi Bolgatty, on Wednesday.

The event, organised by TiE Kerala, brought together a diverse group of entrepreneurs, investors, business leaders, and innovators to discuss the state’s growing role in global business landscape. Historian and author William Dalrymple, who inaugurated the conclave, marvelled at Kerala’s rich literary and intellectual heritage, noting that its historical embrace of knowledge has shaped its entrepreneurial spirit.

TiE Kerala president Jacob Joy, while sharing the vision for the state’s future under the theme ‘Mission 2030: Transforming Kerala’, emphasised that the transformative power of entrepreneurship extends beyond business.

“With a focus on inclusivity and innovation, TiE Kerala aims to create a robust entrepreneurial ecosystem that supports emerging businesses, fosters collaboration across sectors, and accelerates Kerala’s growth on the national and global stage,” he said.

C Balagopal, chairman of Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC), said presented a compelling economic outlook for Kerala. “The state witnessed an impressive growth trajectory, with the gross state domestic product (GSDP) surging from Rs 77,000 crore in 2000 to a staggering Rs 11 lakh crore in 2023. This pattern of consistent economic doubling every six to seven years suggests that Kerala’s economy is on track to double again by 2032,” he said.