Wayanad MP Priyanka urges Centre to release funds for landslide victims

KOZHIKODE: MP Priyanka Gandhi has asked the Centre to release funds for the rehabilitation of the landslide victims at Chooralmala and Mundakkai in Wayanad.

Priyanka, along with other MPs from Kerala, met Union Minister for Home Amit Shah on Wednesday and appraised him of the need to allot funds to help the victims. She said that immediate help from the Centre is necessary to reconstruct basic facilities for the victims.

“The impact of the landslide is very big and the Centre has done very little to address it. The people of Wayanad expected that the Centre would step in as the Prime Minister himself had visited the spot,” she said.

Priyanka said four months have passed but required relief has not come till now. “I have appealed to the minister that we have to rise above politics and truly recognise the pain and sufferings of the people. There are children who have lost every member of their family,” she said.

Priyanka said she has given the representation to the Prime Minister and has spoken to him about the issues.