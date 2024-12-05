Weather improves at Sabarimala; trekking through forest resumes

PATHANAMTHITTA/IDUKKI: As the weather improved, Ayyappa devotees resumed their journey through the Vandiperiyar-Sathram-Mukkuzhi-Pullumedu forest route for Sabarimala darshan. As many as 581 devotees took the traditional forest path after the ban was lifted on Wednesday.

The Idukki collector had issued a ban on trekking through the route in view of torrential rain and the possibility of natural calamities. The ban was lifted after the forest department confirmed that journey through the route was safe.

The services of the police and the health department are available on the route.

Meanwhile, a total of 23,208 pilgrims received treatment at the Sannidhanam Government Hospital since the beginning of the pilgrimage season.

The hospital operates with extensive facilities to provide free treatment, including for heart diseases. On average, over 1,000 people seek treatment at the hospital every day. Medical teams are also camping at various points from Sathram to Sabarimala to ensure the safety of pilgrims.