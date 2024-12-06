18 major KSRTC bus stations to get green makeover

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 18 major bus stations with the highest footfall have been identified for green makeover in the state.
In a major move to transform bus stations into green and aesthetically appealing spaces, the LSG department in collaboration with the KSRTC is gearing up to transform bus stations into green and clean spaces that follow strict hygiene and waste management etiquette.
The plan is to elevate all 93 depots of KSRTC to green bus station status by March 30, 2025, as part of the Malinya Muktham Nava Keralam campaign.
As per a study conducted by the LSG department in connection with Malinya Muktha Nava Keralam campaign, these 18 depots witness an average footfall of approximately 2.7 lakh commuters per day.
The study focused on whether the bus stations have enough toilets and urinals based on the footfall of commuters as per the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). As per BIS standards, four toilets and four urinals should be there for 91-100 people in public places.
The gap-analysis study revealed that bus depots generate an average of around 2,000 to 60,000 litres of wastewater per day. The majority of the depots lack any facility for liquid waste management.
On Thursday, a high-level meeting called by LSGD Minister M B Rajesh and Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar decided to establish Effluent Treatment Plants (ETPs) and more toilet facilities in major depots including Thiruvananthapuram Central with the support of the LSGD.
The study revealed that 50% of depots lack waste management facilities and only 40% have arrangements or facilities for disposing of biowaste. “The plan is to set up underground STPs and mobile STPs.
The KSRTC will have to chip in 30% of the cost of the project that will be taken up as part of the Malinya Muktham Nava Keralam campaign. If KSRTC has problems in raising funds, the possibility of sponsorship will be explored,” said an official.
An official of LSGD said that major stations have been shortlisted and the plan is to transform all bus stations into green stations. “One of the major shortcomings identified in the gap study is lack of segregation of waste, and lack of adequate number of dustbins. The plan is to install waste bins in every bus and discourage the public from littering,” said the official.