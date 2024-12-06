18 major KSRTC bus stations to get green makeover

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 18 major bus stations with the highest footfall have been identified for green makeover in the state.

In a major move to transform bus stations into green and aesthetically appealing spaces, the LSG department in collaboration with the KSRTC is gearing up to transform bus stations into green and clean spaces that follow strict hygiene and waste management etiquette.

The plan is to elevate all 93 depots of KSRTC to green bus station status by March 30, 2025, as part of the Malinya Muktham Nava Keralam campaign.

As per a study conducted by the LSG department in connection with Malinya Muktha Nava Keralam campaign, these 18 depots witness an average footfall of approximately 2.7 lakh commuters per day.

The study focused on whether the bus stations have enough toilets and urinals based on the footfall of commuters as per the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). As per BIS standards, four toilets and four urinals should be there for 91-100 people in public places.

The gap-analysis study revealed that bus depots generate an average of around 2,000 to 60,000 litres of wastewater per day. The majority of the depots lack any facility for liquid waste management.