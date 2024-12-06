Actor Siddique appears before police, arrested as part of SC bail condition

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Actor Siddique appeared before the Narcotic Cell Assistant Commissioner fulfilling the bail conditions laid down by the apex court. The Supreme Court had earlier granted him anticipatory bail in a rape case.

The actor's arrest was recorded and will be produced before the court, which will release him on bail as directed by the apex court. Siddique arrived at the Cantonment station control room accompanied by his son.

A bench of Supreme Court Justices Bela M Trivedi and Satish Chandra Sharma had granted relief to the veteran actor taking note of the fact that the complaint in the case was filed in August, eight years after the alleged incident took place in 2016.

Following the court's directions the actor will have to deposit his passport and cooperate with the investigating officer in the probe.