Driver errors and poor road design behind surging accidents in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The roads in Kerala remain perilous as accidents continue to rise, claiming the lives of people in the most productive age group (15 to 49 years), despite efforts to curb these incidents.

According to the latest report from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Kerala has the second-highest number of highway accidents after Tamil Nadu.

Each year, road accidents result in over 4,000 fatalities-more than deaths from communicable diseases. This year, the death toll reached 3,168 by October.

Driver-related issues account for the majority of 2,34,466 accidents over the past six years, which have claimed 23,540 lives. Experts in road safety highlight the lack of effective enforcement, speeding, poorly lit roads, and flawed road designs as key contributors to these accidents.

“People tend to overspeed on roads with smoother surfaces, without realising that the road’s geometry (gradient, turns, visibility, width) has changed. These roads do not meet the IRC standards and are not suitable for high speeds,” said Samson Mathew, director of the National Transportation Planning and Research Centre (NATPAC).