Driver errors and poor road design behind surging accidents in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The roads in Kerala remain perilous as accidents continue to rise, claiming the lives of people in the most productive age group (15 to 49 years), despite efforts to curb these incidents.
According to the latest report from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Kerala has the second-highest number of highway accidents after Tamil Nadu.
Each year, road accidents result in over 4,000 fatalities-more than deaths from communicable diseases. This year, the death toll reached 3,168 by October.
Driver-related issues account for the majority of 2,34,466 accidents over the past six years, which have claimed 23,540 lives. Experts in road safety highlight the lack of effective enforcement, speeding, poorly lit roads, and flawed road designs as key contributors to these accidents.
“People tend to overspeed on roads with smoother surfaces, without realising that the road’s geometry (gradient, turns, visibility, width) has changed. These roads do not meet the IRC standards and are not suitable for high speeds,” said Samson Mathew, director of the National Transportation Planning and Research Centre (NATPAC).
He emphasised the need to reduce speed limits, ensure vehicles are equipped with safety features, improve road usage practices, enforce traffic laws, and enhance post-accident care to reduce the impact of road accidents.
Highway developments with medians have raised hopes of reducing head-on collisions. However, experts have expressed concern that without strict enforcement, overspeeding and rear-end collisions could rise.
“Poor enforcement and prosecution have significantly contributed to traffic rule violations. Illegal parking and roadside eateries encroaching on roads must be stopped. The increasing number of two-wheelers on highways also raises the risk of overspeeding and accidents,” said Anil Kumar Pandala, a road safety expert.
Dr Shiju Stanley, president of the Society for Emergency Medicine India, pointed out that the growing nightlife culture, fuelled by drug and alcohol use, has heightened accident risks among young people.
He also noted that drivers during the pilgrimage season are often fatigued, posing additional risks during this time. Dr Althaf A, a professor at the Government Medical College in Thiruvananthapuram, stated that one-third of accident victims are pedestrians, whose rights must be protected.
Transport Commissioner Nagaraju Chakilam said that enforcement activities have been ramped up.
“We are improving road safety by raising standards for obtaining driving licences. We also plan to adopt technology for better traffic enforcement,” he said.