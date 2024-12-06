Educational institutions exempt from Consumer Protection Act: SCDRC

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Students’ grievances against educational institutions, except coaching institutes, will not come under the purview of the Consumer Protection Act, the State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has ruled.

The SCDRC set aside an order passed by the Kasaragod District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission against a Bengaluru-based dental institute.

The SCDRC’s order came on an appeal filed by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) against the district commission’s order. It was based on a petition by a Kasaragod student alleging a deficiency of service on the part of a dental institute in Bengaluru.

The case followed a dispute between the student and the institute over relieving him from the institute after he secured admission at another institution.

In its order, the district commission directed the institute, which was the second opposite party in the case, to refund an amount of Rs 52,500 and pay Rs 10,000 as compensation.