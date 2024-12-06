PDP demands Satheesan’s apology over controversial Munambam remark

KOCHI: Coming down heavily on Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan for his stand on the Munambam issue, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday demanded his apology. Terming Satheesan’s remarks as “highly objectionable”, they alleged that he was playing with fire by “misleading the public” on religious matters.

While addressing the residents who have been publicly protesting at Munambam, Satheesan on December 2 had said that the Munambam land is not waqf property.

“The Paravur Sub Court has ruled in 1967 that the land in question was registered in compliance with all the provisions of the Waqf Act. The Nisar Commission, appointed by the V S Achuthanandan government in 2007 to study the waqf encroachment, has also confirmed this fact. The leader of Opposition made such a statement about the Munambam land that was confirmed as waqf land by two courts, and a judicial commission,” said PDP vice-chairman T A Muhammed Bilal. By making such an argument, Satheesan is trying to help the Sangh Parivar, he said.

He alleged that the IUML’s continued silence on the waqf issue is suspicious. “The League should instruct the Opposition leader to withdraw his statement and apologise to the community,” the PDP leader said.