SmartCity Kochi: A project mired in controversies since proposal stage

KOCHI: The decision of TECOM Investments, a subsidiary of Dubai Holding LLC, to withdraw from the SmartCity Kochi, announced by the Kerala government after the cabinet meeting on Wednesday, has been brewing for some years.

Industry officials said TECOM’s pull-out from the much-hyped project is a blessing in disguise, considering that the 246-acre IT park was in a limbo as the Dubai promoter could develop only 40 acres. This, at a time when the adjacent Infopark, the Kerala government-owned IT park, was struggling to find more land as its 260-acres had been fully complete and occupied.

SmartCity Kochi, where TECOM owned 84% stake and the state government owned the remaining 16%, was mired in controversies from the conception stage when Oommen Chandy, during his first term in 2004-06, proposed the idea. The V S Achuthanandan-led opposition was a strong critic of the project, pointing out the Dubai firm’s demand for 12% freehold land.

The foundation stone for SmartCity Kochi was laid on November 16, 2007, by then CM Achuthanandan.

“The freehold land of 12% (about 29 acres) was incorporated in the agreement but the Dubai firm had no right to sell the property. So, the word ‘freehold’ in the agreement was an oxymoron,” said an official, who was a consultant to the SmartCity Kochi project in its conception stage.

However, the real trouble for SmartCity Kochi came when the financial crisis in Dubai during 2008-09 forced TECOM and its parent to hold back investments. This meant there was no progress in its project in Kochi.

“The Dubai entity is broke,” Achuthanandan famously said in 2012. “They (Smart City Dubai) don’t have money; they are now trying to come up with numerous excuses,” the then CM told reporters when asked about the delay of the project.