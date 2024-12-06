Thiruvananthapuram Zoo imports medicine from US to treat six-year-old lioness Gracy

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thiruvananthapuram Zoo has imported medicine from the US to treat Gracy, a six-year-old lioness suffering from Chronic Atopic Dermatitis, a skin condition.

The move comes as the lioness did not respond to conventional treatments for years. The zoo procured Cefovecin, an antibiotic manufactured in the US, through Zoetis, the largest global animal health company.

Four doses of the drug, each costing approximately `15,000, were delivered for her treatment. A single, 800mg dose has to be administered once every two weeks. The lioness’ treatment with the new drug was started three weeks ago.

Veterinary surgeon Dr Nikesh Kiran reported noticeable improvements in Gracy’s symptoms after the administration of the new medication.

“Gracy has been suffering from the condition, which is characterised by acute irritation to skin, for around four years. Earlier, we doubted it was cancer, but a biopsy cleared the air. Later, it was diagnosed as Chronic Atopic Dermatitis. Though there is no permanent cure, the symptoms can be relieved on treatment,” Dr Nikesh said.