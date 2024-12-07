Bose Krishnamachari features in ArtReview’s Power 100 list 2024

KOCHI: Bose Krishnamachari, the founder and president of Kochi Biennale Foundation, has secured a place in the prestigious ArtReview Power 100 list 2024. The list released by the internationally acclaimed ArtReview magazine features the world’s 100 most influential personalities in the field of art. Ranked 52nd in the list, Bose joins a celebrated group of artists, thinkers, curators, gallerists, museum directors, and art collectors shaping the contemporary art world. Notably, this is not his first appearance. Bose was named in last year’s Power 100 list as well.

Renowned as an artist, curator, and scenographer, Bose has played a pivotal role in the Indian contemporary art scene. In 2010, he co-founded the Kochi Biennale Foundation and conceptualised the maiden Kochi Biennale in 2012, where he also served as co-curator. In 2016, he took on the role of curator for the first edition of the Yinchuan Biennale in China.

Bose has been honoured with numerous prestigious awards, including those from the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi, British Council, Bombay Art Society, Charles Wallace Trust, the United States Information Society, Forbes, India Today, Trends, FHM, and GQ Men of the Year, ‘Game Changer of the Year’ Asia Society Award. The ArtReview magazine is a London-based publication with additional operations in Hong Kong.