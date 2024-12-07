Coaches leaking water, dirty toilets: Passengers flag poor train maintenance despite high revenue

KOCHI: With 11 entries, Kerala featured prominently in the list of Southern Railway’s top 25 stations with highest originating passenger revenue in fiscal 2023-24, with Thiruvananthapuram Central, which posted Rs 262 crore, ranked fourth. However, if accounts of lack of cleanliness and poor maintenance of coaches narrated by passengers are to be believed, these proceeds are not translating into facilities on board trains.

The other day, former finance minister Thomas Isaac wrote about the poor condition of the coaches of Jan Shatabdi express that he had recently travelled in. He also posted a picture of water seepage in his compartment, with the caption: “When Jan Shatabdi reached Kollam, it was raining. But the rain did not persist. But look at the water in the D6 compartment! How are such special coaches selected and sent to Kerala?”

According to J Liyons, secretary of Friends on Rails, a WhatsApp group of train commuters, this has been a problem in trains with old coaches. “In the case of LHB coaches, jammed windows often lead to the entry of rainwater,” he said. Liyons highlighted how the fans in many trains, especially passenger services, remain covered in a thick coat of dust and grime. “This renders the fans useless. We have been filing complaints urging authorities to clean them up,” he added. However, according to Rajani S, a daily commuter, the situation now is much improved. “The RailMadad app has proved handy with several complaints registered through it being dealt with promptly,” she said. But filing regular complaints is very tiresome, she pointed out.