THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Get ready to shell out more for your power consumption as the Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission (KSERC) has approved an average tariff hike of 16 paise per unit for domestic consumers. The new charges will be effective from December 5, 2024, to March 31, 2025.

From April 1, 2025, consumers will have to pay 12 paise more, taking the overall hike to 28 paise per unit on an average in the 2025-26 fiscal.

The fixed charge has also been increased for domestic consumers for the remaining months of the current fiscal and also for 2025-26.

For consumption of 50 to 250 units a month (single phase), the hike in fixed charge ranges from Rs 5 to Rs 15 until March 31, 2025.

A similar hike in the same range will also apply in the 2025-26 fiscal for consumers using between 50 and 250 units of electricity per month. For consumers in the 300 to 500 and above units (single phase) per month, the fixed charge hike ranges from Rs 30 to Rs 40 till March 31, 2025. In the next fiscal, the hike will range from Rs 20 to Rs 30.

According to a senior KSEB official, the 16 paise per unit hike would mean that a consumer with a monthly consumption of 100 units will pay around Rs 15 more per month as energy charges alone.

For a consumer with a monthly consumption of 200 units, the monthly hike in energy charges will be around Rs 34. A consumer with 500 unit consumption a month will have to shell out around Rs 90 more.