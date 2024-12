KOCHI: Hundreds of nurses from Kerala have allegedly defrauded a bank in Kuwait of nearly Rs 700 crore before leaving the Gulf country. As many as 1,425 nurses from the state availed large loans from the Gulf Bank, “wilfully” defaulted repayment, and migrated to Canada, Australia and European countries.

So far, cases have been registered in Kerala based on complaints filed by Kuwaiti national Mohammed Abdul Vassey, Deputy General Manager, Gulf Bank, against 10 persons who took loans while working with the Ministry of Health (MoH) and exited the country without repaying the loan.

According to advocate Thomas J Anakkallumkal, who is representing the bank in Kerala, “Most of these nurses had taken loans earlier and promptly repaid them. However, when the demand for medical practitioners boomed in Europe, Australia and Canada, they took huge loans from the bank and migrated to greener pastures. Then they stopped the loan repayments.” The bank has identified 1,425 nurses from Kerala involved in the fraud. As they were not in Kuwait, the bank could not initiate any further action, Thomas said.

Mohammed arrived in Kerala last month and met the state police chief before filing a complaint.

“The company identified 10 loan defaulters who are currently in Kerala. The police have registered FIRs against them. One of the nurses returned to Kerala, purchased a luxury apartment in Kochi, and works at a hospital here. We are in the process of identifying more nurses. More FIRs will follow,” Thomas said.