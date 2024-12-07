NH66 widening project to be completed by December 2025

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Work on widening the Kasaragod-Thiruvananthapuram NH-66 stretch to 45m will be completed by December 2025, Public Works Minister P A Mohamed Riyas said on Friday, after attending Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s meeting with Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi.

He said at the meeting, Gadkari positively responded to Kerala’s “futuristic proposals” to tackle the traffic-related problems that may arise in the coming years.

“Kerala experiences the most traffic-related problems in India. It has the highest population density and these issues are likely to intensify in future. The state submitted some futuristic proposals that would meet its demands until 2044. Nitin Gadkari adopted a very positive stand on the proposals,” Riyas said. On the progress of the NH widening works, Riyas said 74% work on the Talapady-Chengala stretch was over, while 58% work on Chengala-Nileshwar stretch was complete.

“As much as 50% work on Nileshwar-Taliparamba stretch, 58% work on Taliparamba-Muzhappilangad stretch and 45% work on Azhiyur-Vengalam stretch, besides 76% work on Kozhikode bypass, are over,” he said. Construction of an elevated highway between Ramanattukara and Kozhikode airport was also proposed at the meeting.

Nod for old proposals

Riyas said Nitin Gadkari had agreed in-principle to Kerala’s request to sanction some old proposals, which will now be resubmitted after making necessary changes in estimation and alignment. They include: Malaparamba-Puthuppady NH 766 stretch in Kozhikode (35km); Puthuppady-Muthanga NH 766 stretch (77.6km); Kollam-Anjilimoodu NH 766 stretch (62.1km); Kottayam-Ponkunnam NH 183 stretch (30.3km); Mundakayam-Kumily NH 183 stretch (55.15km); Bharanikkavu-Mundakayam NH 183 stretch (116.8km) & Adimaly-Kumily NH 185 stretch (84km)

Road renovation

Public Works Minister P A Mohamed Riyas said Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had agreed in-principle to renovate 17 important roads some of which connect ports and airports. They include the Punalur bypass and the road connecting Kannur airport with the NH, and would cater to the state’s demands for the next 20 years, he said.